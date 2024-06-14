HT Auto
Okinawa Okhi90 vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Elegante 150
BrandOkinawaVespa
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
2220 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1290 mm
Height
1160 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm770 mm
Width
710 mm690 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5991,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0061,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
6,5937,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1393,361

