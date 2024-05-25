In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or TVS Apache RR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RR 310 engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 in 2 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Apache RR 310 mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Apache RR 310 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Okhi90
|Apache rr 310
|Brand
|Okinawa
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|Range
|160 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|33.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|312 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-