In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or TVS Apache RR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RR 310 engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 in 2 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Apache RR 310 mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Apache RR 310 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Apache rr 310
BrandOkinawaTVS
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-33.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-312 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
2220 mm2001 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1365 mm
Height
1160 mm1135 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm810 mm
Width
710 mm786 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startSmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes5” TFT colored display
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5992,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0062,49,990
RTO
019,999
Insurance
6,59311,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1396,044
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Adjustable suspension brings more flexibility on the road and trackThe handling has improved dramatically and makes for a more track-focused machineNew BTO platform is backwards compatible allowing existing buyers to upgrade their bikes
Cons
The motor still misses out on the refinement levels as one would hopeNot the most exciting engine for the track Spares continue to be expensive on the Apache RR 310

