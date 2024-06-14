HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesOkhi90 vs Storm ZX Advance 2

Okinawa Okhi90 vs Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Okhi90 up to 160 km/charge and the Storm ZX Advance 2 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Okhi90 vs Storm ZX Advance 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Storm zx advance 2
BrandOkinawaTunwal
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Storm ZX Advance 2
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
2220 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1520 mm-
Height
1160 mm-
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start3 Wheeler
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh1.56 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5991,34,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0061,34,990
RTO
00
Insurance
6,5930
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1392,901

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
    14 Jun 2024
    (L-R) Massimo Rivola, CEO - Aprilia Racing with rider Marco Bezzecchi
    MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi leaves VR46 Racing to join Aprilia Racing in 2025
    26 Jun 2024
    The contract with Aston Martin Racing will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations that kicks off in 2026
    Canadian driver Lance Stroll to continue with Aston Martin into 2026 F1 season
    27 Jun 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     