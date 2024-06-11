HT Auto
Okinawa Okhi90 vs Triumph Speed 400

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Speed 400 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Speed 400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Speed 400
BrandOkinawaTriumph
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 2.34 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-398.15 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
STD
₹2.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorX-ring chain
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-110/70 R17, Rear :-150/60 R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
2220 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1520 mm1377 mm
Height
1160 mm1084 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm790 mm
Width
710 mm814 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startTraction Control
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLED
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5992,74,774
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0062,34,497
RTO
018,759
Insurance
6,59321,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1395,905

