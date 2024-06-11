In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Speed 400 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Speed 400 Comparison