Okinawa Okhi90 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 V-strom sx
BrandOkinawaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 2.12 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-32 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
2220 mm2180 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm205 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1440 mm
Height
1160 mm1355 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm835 mm
Width
710 mm880 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startLubrication System - Wet sump, RakeTrail - 97 mm, ETA Update, Miss Call Alert & Caller id, Whatsapp Alert, Phone Battery Level Display, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Suzuki Eco Performance, Suzuki Oil Cooling System
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5992,44,225
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0062,11,600
RTO
018,928
Insurance
6,59313,697
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1395,249

