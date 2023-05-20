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HomeCompare BikesOkhi90 vs Gixxer SF 250

Okinawa Okhi90 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2026 Okinawa Okhi90 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Gixxer sf 250
BrandOkinawaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-250 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hours-

Filters
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okinawa Okhi90 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Length
2220 mm2010 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1345 mm
Height
1160 mm1035 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm800 mm
Width
710 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
160 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph150 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Micro Charger-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Hub Motor
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish – Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9412,16,830
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9911,89,768
RTO
015,181
Insurance
5,95011,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3514,660
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

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Latest Car & Bike News

The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
Okinawa Okhi90 teased with triple-split LED tail lamps ahead of launch
10 Mar 2022
Okinawa Okhi90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch
21 Mar 2022
The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
19 Sept 2023
The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
24 Jun 2023
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect
12 Mar 2022
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  News

Latest Videos

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Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
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Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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18 Jan 2025
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31 Dec 2021
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