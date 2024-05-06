HT Auto
Okinawa Okhi90 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Gixxer SF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Gixxer sf
BrandOkinawaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Standard Edition
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricFuel Type
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
2220 mm2025 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1340 mm
Height
1160 mm1035 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm795 mm
Width
710 mm715 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startTwin Muffler, Aerodynamic Design, Side Stand Interlock
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWhMaintenance free 12V, 3Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5991,59,064
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0061,37,100
RTO
010,968
Insurance
6,59310,996
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1393,418

