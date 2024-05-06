In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Gixxer SF Comparison