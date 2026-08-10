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Okinawa Okhi90 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Okinawa Okhi90 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Hunter 350
BrandOkinawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hours-

Filters
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okinawa Okhi90 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Length
2220 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1370 mm
Height
1160 mm1070 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm790 mm
Width
710 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
160 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Micro Charger-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Hub Motor
No-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish – Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startTripper
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9411,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9911,37,640
RTO
011,541
Insurance
5,95010,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3513,429

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