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HomeCompare BikesOkhi90 vs Himalayan

Okinawa Okhi90 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Okinawa Okhi90 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Himalayan
BrandOkinawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hours-

Filters
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa Okhi90 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm220 mm
Length
2220 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1465 mm
Height
1160 mm1370 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm800 mm
Width
710 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
160 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Micro Charger-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Hub Motor
No-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish – Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9412,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9912,15,900
RTO
017,772
Insurance
5,95020,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3515,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
Okinawa Okhi90 teased with triple-split LED tail lamps ahead of launch
10 Mar 2022
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
Okinawa Okhi90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch
21 Mar 2022
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Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect
12 Mar 2022
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
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