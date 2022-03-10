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HomeCompare BikesOkhi90 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Okinawa Okhi90 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Okinawa Okhi90 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandOkinawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-41.55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hours-

Filters
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa Okhi90 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm170 mm
Length
2220 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1390 mm
Height
1160 mm1090 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm805 mm
Width
710 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
160 km455 km
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Micro Charger-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Hub Motor
No-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish – Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9412,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9911,93,080
RTO
015,946
Insurance
5,95010,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3514,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Car & Bike News

Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
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Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch
21 Mar 2022
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12 Mar 2022
There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
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  News

Latest Videos

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Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
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