Okinawa Okhi90 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandOkinawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
3.8 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
2220 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1395 mm
Height
1160 mm1120 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm800 mm
Width
710 mm810 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5991,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0061,38,726
RTO
011,728
Insurance
6,5938,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1393,413

