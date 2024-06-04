In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Okhi90 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Okhi90
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|160 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-