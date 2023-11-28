HT Auto

Okinawa Okhi90 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Okhi90 up to 160 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Okhi90 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Rv400
BrandOkinawaRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 1.27 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge80-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.3 Hours

Filters
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
3.8 kW3000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
2220 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1350 mm
Height
1160 mm1112 mm
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm814 mm
Width
710 mm813 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.3 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years5 Years or 75,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh3.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5991,32,285
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0061,26,750
RTO
00
Insurance
6,5935,535
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1392,843

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400null | Electric | Automatic1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450x

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Eclipse Red shade, in addition to the existing colours on offer
    Revolt Motors adds new Eclipse Red colour scheme to RV400 electric motorcycle
    28 Nov 2023
    The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
    Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
    8 May 2024
    The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Lightning Yellow colour option and is now available in a total of six colours
    Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle arrives in new Lightning Yellow colour
    12 Dec 2023
    Revolt RV400 BRZ will offer up to 150 km of riding range
    Revolt RV400 BRZ launched at 1.34 lakh, gets up to 150 km of range
    23 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     