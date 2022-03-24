HT Auto

Okinawa Okhi90 vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2024 Okinawa Okhi90 or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Okhi90 up to 160 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Okhi90 vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Okhi90 Elite
BrandOkinawaPrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.86 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.8 Hrs.

Filters
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
2500 Watt-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3.8 kW1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :--
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
2220 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1520 mm-
Height
1160 mm-
Additional Storage
40 L-
Saddle Height
900 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree30 degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
40 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not startSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLCD Digital screen
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,5991,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,0061,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
6,5934,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1392,892

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Okinawa Okhi 90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
    Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to launch today: Price expectations
    24 Mar 2022
    Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
    Okinawa Okhi90 teased with triple-split LED tail lamps ahead of launch
    10 Mar 2022
    Okinawa Okhi90 comes as the next major electric vehicle from the brand.
    Okinawa shares sneak peek at upcoming Okhi90 electric scooter ahead of launch
    21 Mar 2022
    Okhi90 will come out to be a direct rival to the other battery-powered scooters in the market including the Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.
    Okinawa Okhi90 electric scooter to launch on March 24: What to expect
    12 Mar 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     