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Okinawa Lite vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Okinawa Lite or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Lite vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lite Rayzr 125
BrandOkinawaYamaha
Price₹ 69,093₹ 74,960
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Lite
Okinawa Lite
STD
₹69,093*
*Ex-showroom price
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RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okinawa Lite Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1730 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Height
1280 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm785 mm
Width
690 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph91 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technologyUnit Swing
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Detachable Battery, E-ABS, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium AlloySmart Motor Generator System
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,68086,928
Ex-Showroom Price
69,09374,960
RTO
05,996
Insurance
3,5875,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5621,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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