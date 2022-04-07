|Continuous Power
|250 W
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub motor
|Belt Drive
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹63,990
|₹1,08,862
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹63,990
|₹94,821
|RTO
|₹0
|₹7,585
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,456
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,375
|₹2,339