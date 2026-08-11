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Okinawa Lite vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Okinawa Lite or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Lite vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lite Lx 125
BrandOkinawaVespa
Price₹ 69,093₹ 93,470
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Lite
Okinawa Lite
STD
₹69,093*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa Lite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1730 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Height
1280 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm770 mm
Width
690 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technologyDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Detachable Battery, E-ABS, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium AlloyAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,6801,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
69,09396,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
3,5876,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5622,382

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