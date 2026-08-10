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Okinawa Lite vs TVS Zest 110

In 2026 Okinawa Lite or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Lite vs Zest 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lite Zest 110
BrandOkinawaTVS
Price₹ 69,093₹ 70,600
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Lite
Okinawa Lite
STD
₹69,093*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okinawa Lite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Front Indicator View
Rear Tyre View
Foot Space View
Front Break View
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Specification
Length
1730 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Height
1280 mm1139 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm760 mm
Width
690 mm660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph80 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technologyCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Detachable Battery, E-ABS, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium Alloy-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,68082,675
Ex-Showroom Price
69,09370,600
RTO
05,648
Insurance
3,5876,427
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5621,777

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Zest 110 vs Pleasure Plus

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