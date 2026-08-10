hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesLite vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Okinawa Lite vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Okinawa Lite or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Lite vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lite Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandOkinawaTVS
Price₹ 69,093₹ 73,340
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Lite
Okinawa Lite
STD
₹69,093*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Okinawa Lite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front Right View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Length
1730 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm150 mm
Height
1280 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm765 mm
Width
690 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph78 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technology3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Detachable Battery, E-ABS, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium AlloyEconometer Parking Brake
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,68085,313
Ex-Showroom Price
69,09373,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
3,5876,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5621,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Bentley Torcal concept uses coordinated lighting, sound, climate and air quality settings to create different cabin environments.
Bentley Torcal’s cabin is designed to change how you feel inside the car
10 Aug 2026
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 13: 2025 Yezdi Roadster review, TVS Jupiter 110 special edition launched & more…
14 Sept 2025
TVS iQube offers a natural upgrade from TVS Jupiter 110.
5 electric scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from the TVS Jupiter 110
13 Jul 2026
The BE 07 will be more practical than the BE 06 because of its design language.
Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads
10 Aug 2026
The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers