In 2024 Okinawa Lite or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 63,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Lite up to 60 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours.
Lite vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lite
|Rafiki zl3
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 63,990
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.