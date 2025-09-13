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Okinawa Lite vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Okinawa Lite or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Lite vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lite Avenis
BrandOkinawaSuzuki
Price₹ 69,093₹ 83,793
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Lite
Okinawa Lite
STD
₹69,093*
*Ex-showroom price
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Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
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Okinawa Lite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1730 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Height
1280 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm780 mm
Width
690 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technologySwing Arm
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable Battery, E-ABS, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium Alloy-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,6801,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
69,09383,793
RTO
09,503
Insurance
3,5876,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5622,152

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