In 2026 Okinawa Lite or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Lite vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lite
|Access 125
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 69,093
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-