In 2024 Okinawa Lite or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 63,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Lite up to 60 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours.
Lite vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lite
|Buzz
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 63,990
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|60 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.