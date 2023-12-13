HT Auto

Okinawa Lite vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Okinawa Lite or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 63,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Lite up to 60 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours.
Lite vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lite Zepop
BrandOkinawaRowwet
Price₹ 63,990₹ 61,770
Range60 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

Lite
Okinawa Lite
STD
₹63,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continuous Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub motor-
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1790 mm-
Height
1280 mm-
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
690 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.25 KWH72 V/28 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ionlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,99065,338
Ex-Showroom Price
63,99061,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3751,404

