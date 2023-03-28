In 2026 Okinawa iPraise+ or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours. iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
iPraise+ vs FZ-X Comparison