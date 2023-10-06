Saved Articles

Okinawa iPraise+ vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Okinawa iPraise+ or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
+ STD
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Motor Power
2500 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Range
139 km/charge-
Max Speed
58 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7081,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
99,7081,42,800
RTO
011,794
Insurance
013,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1433,603

    Latest News

    The MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 only gets cosmetic changes.
    Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched at 1.48 lakh
    6 Oct 2023
    2023 Yamaha Aerox in new silver paint scheme.
    2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 launched at 1.43 lakh, now gets traction control
    7 Apr 2023
    Yamaha has made only cosmetic changes to the two-wheelers.
    Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up
    13 Sept 2023
    Okinawa claims that it has sold more than two lakh units of the Praise Pro and iPraise PLus electric scooters across India since their launch.
    Okinawa Praise Pro and iPraise Plus get advanced technology and improved ergonomics
    26 Apr 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
