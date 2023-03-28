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HomeCompare BikesiPraise+ vs Elegante 150

Okinawa iPraise+ vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Okinawa iPraise+ or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
iPraise+ vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ipraise+ Elegante 150
BrandOkinawaVespa
Price₹ 1.23 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range139 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
STD
₹1.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa iPraise+ Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm155 mm
Length
1970 mm1770 mm
Height
1165 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm770 mm
Width
745 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
139 km
Max Speed
58 kmph
Max Power
2.5 kW10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2700 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
UnderboneMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technologyDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Road Side Assistance, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, E-ABS (Electronic- Assisted Braking System), Brake Lever - CNC Machined with Lever AdjustmentAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,6151,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,22,9551,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
4,6607,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7423,361

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