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HomeCompare BikesiPraise+ vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Okinawa iPraise+ vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Okinawa iPraise+ or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
iPraise+ vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ipraise+ Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandOkinawaTVS
Price₹ 1.23 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range139 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
STD
₹1.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa iPraise+ Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Front Break View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Length
1970 mm2050 mm
Height
1165 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
745 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
139 km-
Max Speed
58 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
2.5 kW20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2700 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
UnderboneDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technologyMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and SportRain,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Road Side Assistance, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, E-ABS (Electronic- Assisted Braking System), Brake Lever - CNC Machined with Lever AdjustmentBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,6151,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,22,9551,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
4,66011,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7423,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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