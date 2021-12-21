In 2024 Okinawa iPraise+ or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of iPraise+ up to 139 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
iPraise+ vs TZ 3.3 Comparison