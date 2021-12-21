HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesiPraise+ vs TZ 3.3

Okinawa iPraise+ vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Okinawa iPraise+ or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of iPraise+ up to 139 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
iPraise+ vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ipraise+ Tz 3.3
BrandOkinawaTunwal
Price₹ 99,708₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range139 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
+ STD
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Motor Power
2500 W-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Range
139 km/charge-
Max Speed
58 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1970 mm-
Height
1165 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
745 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Road Side Assistance, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Immobilization-
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.3 KWH2.4 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7081,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
99,7081,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1432,471

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Okinawa has a strong hold in the Indian electric two-wheeler market.
    Okinawa sells over 1 lakh electric vehicles in 2021
    21 Dec 2021
    Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
    Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
    28 Mar 2023
    Ferrari 333 SP
    A Ferrari 333 SP, one of just 40 units ever built, up for sale
    16 May 2022
    Okinawa claims that it has sold more than two lakh units of the Praise Pro and iPraise PLus electric scooters across India since their launch.
    Okinawa Praise Pro and iPraise Plus get advanced technology and improved ergonomics
    26 Apr 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     