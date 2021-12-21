HT Auto
Okinawa iPraise+ vs Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3

In 2024 Okinawa iPraise+ or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of iPraise+ up to 139 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
iPraise+ vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ipraise+ Rafiki zl3
BrandOkinawaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 99,708₹ 84,855
Range139 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
+ STD
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Continuous Power
1000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Motor Power
2500 W1 kW
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Range
139 km/charge-
Max Speed
58 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1970 mm-
Height
1165 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
745 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Road Side Assistance, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Immobilization-
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.3 KWH48 V/30 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,70888,697
Ex-Showroom Price
99,70884,855
RTO
00
Insurance
03,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,906

