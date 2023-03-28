In 2024 Okinawa iPraise+ or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of iPraise+ up to 139 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
iPraise+ vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ipraise+
|Buzz
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 99,708
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|139 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.