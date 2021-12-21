In 2024 Okinawa iPraise+ or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of iPraise+ up to 139 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
iPraise+ vs Smak Comparison