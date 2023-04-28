In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dual up to 120 -130 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less