In 2026 Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dual [2021-2024] up to 110 -120 km/charge and the Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
Dual [2021-2024] vs Yuvee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Yuvee
|Brand
|Okinawa
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 58,992
|₹ 44,385
|Range
|110 -120 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours