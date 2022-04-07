HT Auto
Okinawa Dual vs YUKIE Yuvee

Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Yuvee
YUKIE Yuvee
STD
₹44,385*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Range (Normal Mode)
60 km/charge-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Range
120 -130 Km/Charge50 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,99244,385
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99244,385
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,267954

