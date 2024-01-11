In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dual up to 120 -130 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less