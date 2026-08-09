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Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] vs TVS Sport

In 2026 Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Dual [2021-2024] vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual [2021-2024] Sport
BrandOkinawaTVS
Price₹ 58,992₹ 55,100
Range110 -120 km/charge-
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Dual [2021-2024]
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
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Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 -200 Kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Length
1770 mm1950 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1236 mm
Height
10755 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
800 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, ,Rear :- 3.0 - 10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Range (Normal Mode)
60 km/charge-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
120 -130 Km/Charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring type hydraulic shockers5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Oil Damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
ARAI/ICAT Approved, Push type pillion Footrest, Detachable Battery with Locking mechanismETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Carry Hook
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 55 Ah12V / 4AH
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,99264,536
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99255,100
RTO
03,306
Insurance
06,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2671,387

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