In 2026 Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Dual [2021-2024] vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Okinawa
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 58,992
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|110 -120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-