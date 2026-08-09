In 2026 Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Dual [2021-2024] vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Okinawa
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 58,992
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|110 -120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-