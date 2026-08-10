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HomeCompare BikesDual [2021-2024] vs Lithino 2.0

Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] vs Tunwal Lithino 2.0

In 2026 Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] or Tunwal Lithino 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price). The range of Dual [2021-2024] up to 110 -120 km/charge and the Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
Dual [2021-2024] vs Lithino 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual [2021-2024] Lithino 2.0
BrandOkinawaTunwal
Price₹ 58,992₹ 71,990
Range110 -120 km/charge70-85 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V1.56 kWh
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Dual [2021-2024]
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Lithino 2.0
Tunwal Lithino 2.0
STD
₹71,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 -200 Kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1770 mm-
Wheelbase
1290 mm-
Height
10755 mm-
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
800 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, ,Rear :- 3.0 - 10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Range (Normal Mode)
60 km/charge-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
120 -130 Km/Charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring type hydraulic shockers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ARAI/ICAT Approved, Push type pillion Footrest, Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 55 Ah1.56 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,99271,990
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99271,990
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2671,547

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