Okinawa Dual vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dual up to 110 -120 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours.
Dual vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual Saathi
BrandOkinawaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 58,992₹ 85,999
Range110 -120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Range (Normal Mode)
60 km/charge-
Motor Power
250 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
120 -130 Km/Charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, ,Rear :- 3.0 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Load Capacity
150 -200 Kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1770 mm-
Wheelbase
1290 mm-
Height
10755 mm-
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
800 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring type hydraulic shockers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ARAI/ICAT Approved, Push type pillion Footrest, Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 55 Ah48 V/30 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,99289,860
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99285,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2671,931

