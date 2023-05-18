In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dual up to 110 -120 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours.
Dual vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dual
|Saathi
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 58,992
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|110 -120 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.