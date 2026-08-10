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HomeCompare BikesDual [2021-2024] vs Rafiki

Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2026 Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of Dual [2021-2024] up to 110 -120 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
Dual [2021-2024] vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual [2021-2024] Rafiki
BrandOkinawaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 58,992₹ 69,999
Range110 -120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V48 V
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
Dual [2021-2024]
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
150 -200 Kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1770 mm1700 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm-
Height
10755 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
800 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, ,Rear :- 3.0 - 10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Range (Normal Mode)
60 km/charge-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
120 -130 Km/Charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring type hydraulic shockers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
ARAI/ICAT Approved, Push type pillion Footrest, Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 55 Ah48 V/30 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,99273,600
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99269,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2671,581

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