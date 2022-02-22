Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDual vs Techo Electra Raptor

Okinawa Dual vs Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor

In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Techo Electra Raptor
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor
Raptor STD
₹57,423*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Range (Normal Mode)
60 km/charge-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
120 -130 Km/Charge90 - 100 km/Charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,99257,423
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99257,423
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2671,234

