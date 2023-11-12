In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at 41,557 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dual up to 120 -130 km/charge and the Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less