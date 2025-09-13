In 2026 Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours. Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Dual [2021-2024] vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Avenis
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 58,992
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|110 -120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-