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HomeCompare BikesDual [2021-2024] vs Access 125

Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours. Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Dual [2021-2024] vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual [2021-2024] Access 125
BrandOkinawaSuzuki
Price₹ 58,992₹ 77,684
Range110 -120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Dual [2021-2024]
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 -200 Kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1770 mm1835 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1265 mm
Height
10755 mm1155 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm856 mm
Width
800 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, ,Rear :- 3.0 - 10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Range (Normal Mode)
60 km/charge-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
120 -130 Km/Charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring type hydraulic shockersSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ARAI/ICAT Approved, Push type pillion Footrest, Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 55 Ah12V / 4Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,99293,375
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99277,284
RTO
09,752
Insurance
06,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2672,006

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