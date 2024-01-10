In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dual up to 120 -130 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less