In 2026 Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] or Seeka Vatsal250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka Vatsal250 Price starts at Rs. 72,910 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dual [2021-2024] up to 110 -120 km/charge and the Vatsal250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
Dual [2021-2024] vs Vatsal250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Vatsal250
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 58,992
|₹ 72,910
|Range
|110 -120 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.25 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.