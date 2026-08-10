In 2026 Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dual [2021-2024] up to 110 -120 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 120-145 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
Dual [2021-2024] vs Zepop Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Zepop
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 58,992
|₹ 61,770
|Range
|110 -120 km/charge
|120-145 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.15 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours