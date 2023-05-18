In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range,
In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at 61,791 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Dual up to 120 -130 km/charge and the Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge.
Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours.
Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours.
