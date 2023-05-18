Saved Articles

Okinawa Dual vs Okinawa R30

In 2024 Okinawa Dual or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
R30
Okinawa R30
STD
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 year3 Years
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km3 Years or 30000 km
Range (Normal Mode)
60 km/charge-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
120 -130 Km/Charge60 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,99258,992
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99258,992
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2671,267

