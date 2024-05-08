HT Auto
Okinawa Dual 100 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2

In 2024 Okinawa Dual 100 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa Dual 100 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, MT-15 V2 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 in 7 colours. Dual 100 has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Dual 100 vs MT-15 V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dual 100 Mt-15 v2
BrandOkinawaYamaha
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.68 Lakhs
Range110-120 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Dual 100
Okinawa Dual 100
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2
Yamaha MT-15 V2
STD
₹1.68 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
250-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :- 3.0 - 10, Rear :- 3.0 - 10Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1770 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1325 mm
Height
1075 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm810 mm
Width
800 mm800 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Detachable Battery with Locking mechanism, E-ABS, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, Brake Lever - Aluminium AlloyY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,6761,92,626
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0851,67,700
RTO
013,416
Insurance
4,59111,510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6584,140
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine
Cons
No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

